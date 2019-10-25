Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Insider James Robert Pray Sells 5,333 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $800,269.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,794.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, James Robert Pray sold 658 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $98,700.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, James Robert Pray sold 50 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 294.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.71. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16,171.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,694 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 39.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 271,784 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $36,096,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 18.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

