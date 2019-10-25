Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Up 5.3% After Earnings Beat

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.47, 2,507,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,520,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

