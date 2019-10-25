Penta Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $178,309.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Bit-Z and BCEX. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00214930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01532126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090045 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

