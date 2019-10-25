Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $411.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

