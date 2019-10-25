Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,068 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 765,477 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

