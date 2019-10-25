Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 3.4%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana.

