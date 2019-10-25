Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,875 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Daily Journal Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. 27,456,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,104,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

