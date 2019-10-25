Pegasus Partners Ltd. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 317,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 190,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,458,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $362.89.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

