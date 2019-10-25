Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 680 ($8.89).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON:KAZ traded up GBX 11.10 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 485.70 ($6.35). 1,048,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 532.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47). Also, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.