Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCB stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69.60 ($0.91). The stock had a trading volume of 395,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,889. McBride has a one year low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 145.20 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith acquired 26,115 shares of McBride stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,885.55 ($19,450.61).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

