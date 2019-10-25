Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAND. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,026. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $248.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone bought 135,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,609,864.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,380,482.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.