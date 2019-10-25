Peel Hunt Cuts Tyman (LON:TYMN) Price Target to GBX 320

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyman currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 312 ($4.08).

LON TYMN opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Tuesday. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.03. The stock has a market cap of $410.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas purchased 25,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £52,449.30 ($68,534.30). Also, insider Martin Towers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £40,200 ($52,528.42).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

