Pearson (LON:PSON) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 650 ($8.49).

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,115 ($14.57) target price on shares of Pearson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 683 ($8.92) to GBX 696 ($9.09) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 778.44 ($10.17).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 675.20 ($8.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 768.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 813.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,097.60 ($2,740.89).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.