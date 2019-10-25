PDATA Reaches Market Cap of $300,191.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, PDATA has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One PDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. PDATA has a total market cap of $300,191.00 and $6,500.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00229313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.01532453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00035884 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00093337 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,921,578 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

