PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.36.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Scott Nogles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,375 shares of company stock worth $64,163 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCSB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

