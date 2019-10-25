PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.70 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $24.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $28.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $42.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,139,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. 1,716,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.63.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.