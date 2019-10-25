Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 734,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,433. Paypal has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.