Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.89.

PYPL stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.19. 12,067,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,218. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Paypal has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 34.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

