Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,307 shares of company stock worth $14,151,842 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,218. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

