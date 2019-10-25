Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Payfair has a total market cap of $34,654.00 and approximately $553.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Payfair has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00214930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01532126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090045 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.