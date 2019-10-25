Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.79.

PAYC stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $107.46 and a 52-week high of $259.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 404.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

