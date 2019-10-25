Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Paychex by 73.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,354. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

