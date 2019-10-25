Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00212433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01542392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00089984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.