Paxos Standard Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $259.06 million and approximately $400.94 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Kyber Network, Coinsuper and Iquant. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000242 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 258,187,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,157,454 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, MXC, BigONE, Bittrex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinsuper, Gate.io, FCoin, Hotbit, CoinBene, DDEX, OKEx, BW.com, Iquant, WazirX, CoinEx, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, ABCC, BCEX, BitMart, Bitrue, HitBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, OKCoin, SouthXchange, BitMax, Crex24, C2CX, Bitfinex, KuCoin, Coinall, TOKOK, DigiFinex, CoinPlace, ZB.COM and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

