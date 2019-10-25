Paula Bell Purchases 62 Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £125.24 ($163.65).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Paula Bell sold 123,182 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £243,900.36 ($318,699.02).

Shares of SPT stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 199 ($2.60). The company had a trading volume of 767,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 177.33 ($2.32).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

