Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.71

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.91, with a volume of 92064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.83.

A number of research firms have commented on PSI. CIBC decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 4,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,750. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $82,423 over the last 90 days.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

