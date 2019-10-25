Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1,530.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 10.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,998. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

