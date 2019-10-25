Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,710 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 124.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,732. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

