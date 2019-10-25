Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,457 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,396,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 902,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

