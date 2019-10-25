Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.48. 183,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,838. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

