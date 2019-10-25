Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

