Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,171,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $191,426,000 after purchasing an additional 771,400 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.9% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 146,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 16,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.16. 8,416,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,563. The stock has a market cap of $251.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

