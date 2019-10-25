Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $64,734.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $145,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 352,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,397. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

