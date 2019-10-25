Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 218,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,043. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,072.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 223.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

