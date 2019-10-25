Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.63 and last traded at C$22.55, approximately 189,603 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 433,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.29.

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$31.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.88, for a total transaction of C$115,269.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,248 shares in the company, valued at C$926,733.96. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.03, for a total transaction of C$92,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,858,290.70. Insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $1,010,570 in the last 90 days.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

