Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PAM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth about $994,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $346,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

