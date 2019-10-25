Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $221.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.98 and a 200 day moving average of $216.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.70 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $54,636,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,699,985,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,627,000 after acquiring an additional 144,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after acquiring an additional 332,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

