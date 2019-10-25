Pacific Premier Bancorp’s (PPBI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 472,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

