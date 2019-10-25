Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 288,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 58,314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

