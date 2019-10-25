Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXFD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OXFD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. 85,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $402.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $983,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,377 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

