Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Issues Earnings Results

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

NASDAQ:ORIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 306,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $843.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.69. Oritani Financial has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

