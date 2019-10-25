Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $243.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $940,096.00 and approximately $243.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00845917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00173380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

