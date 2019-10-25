Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group upgraded Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of OPB stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $818.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
