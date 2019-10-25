Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group upgraded Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OPB stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $818.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

