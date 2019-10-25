Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Open Text by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 401,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Open Text by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,263 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Open Text by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 677,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after purchasing an additional 332,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Open Text by 29,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,731 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 331,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,045. Open Text has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

