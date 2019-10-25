Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

OOMA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 32,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,307. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.86. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $901,091. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

