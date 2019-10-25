One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Trading Down 9.1%

One Step Vending Corp (OTCMKTS:KOSK)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 570,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

One Step Vending Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

