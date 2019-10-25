One Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 279,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.42. 815,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,567,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,098.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $244.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

