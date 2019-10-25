ON Semiconductor (ON) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2019 – ON Semiconductor was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/9/2019 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ON Semi is benefiting from robust adoption of its diversified product portfolio and favorable product mix. ON Semi continues to gain from its strength in automotive and industrial end-markets, in particular. Moreover, the addition of Fairchild’s offerings has expanded its product portfolio. Growing influence of its ADAS offerings, medium voltage MOSFETs in 5G markets and sturdy server solutions domain remain noteworthy. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Nonetheless, soft demand from Greater China, stiff competition and high debt burden remain major headwinds. Restructuring activities are anticipated to limit margin expansion. Notably, shares of ON Semi have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

10/7/2019 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/20/2019 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2019 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2019 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 370,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,942. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,028,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,674,000 after buying an additional 537,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after buying an additional 368,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 120.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 2,240,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

