Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.03 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.