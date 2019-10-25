OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 435,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 276,403 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 80,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

FDL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,218. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3821 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

